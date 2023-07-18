For a few years now, Ashnikko has been breaking boundaries, but the star’s wild and fantastical debut album Weedkiller might just take things to a whole new level. Here, Music Week meets the artist, plus Various Artists Management and Warner Records president Joe Kentish, to tell a story that takes in identity, building a sustainable business and being a TikTok pioneer…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY PHOTOS: VASSO VU STYLIST: CELIA ARIAS

On a baking hot ...