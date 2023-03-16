Atlantic co-presidents Ed Howard and Briony Turner are on a hot streak, as proven by their label winning Record Company Of The Year at the Music Week Awards in 2022. Just over three years into their tenure, Music Week meets the long-serving Warner pair to discuss their artist-first revolution, the state of UK talent and why, for these two executives, life at the top of a major label will never, ever be boring…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY ...