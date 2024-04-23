In the time since Paul Hitchman joined AWAL in 2012, the company has grown from an upstart services business into a tech-focused A&R powerhouse with success stories from Little Simz and Jungle, to Laufey and Lovejoy. In the midst of its hottest streak yet, Music Week meets global COO Paul Hitchman to discuss its acquisition by Sony, the art of A&R and more...

Words: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: BECCA WHEELER

Awards are not the be-all and end-all, but the shortlists ...