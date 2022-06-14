Over the space of five years, Beabadoobee has gone from learning guitar in her teenage bedroom to becoming a hard-touring, viral indie sensation, writing heart-on-sleeve anthems and straddling rock and pop in a way few other artists can. Her second album, Beatopia, is about to unshackle yet more of her personality. Here, Music Week meets the star, alongside All On Red Management and Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne and agent Matt Bates of ICM Partners, to talk independent success, growing ...