Crowned Businesswoman Of The Year at the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022, Chloë Roberts is playing a vital role in ushering in a new era at independent records, publishing and management powerhouse Young. To find out more, we meet the deep thinking COO to talk about her past in management, why hits aren’t everything and how to empower both execs and creatives…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING PHOTOS: CLAIRE PULLINGER

Chloë Roberts’ phone has been blowing up. ...