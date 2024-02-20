Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Dice CEO Phil Hutcheon

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Feb 20th 2024 at 1:07PM

Last year, Dice triumphed in the Ticketing Company category at the Music Week Awards. Speak to CEO Phil Hutcheon, however, and you realise that the game-changing company has only just scratched the surface in terms of its vision for the future. Here, he joins Music Week to reflect on their revolutionary platform, the competition, changes in the global market and why gamification may hold the key to help the sector get even bigger...

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY  PHOTOS: Will Grundy

Recently, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024