Last year, Dice triumphed in the Ticketing Company category at the Music Week Awards. Speak to CEO Phil Hutcheon, however, and you realise that the game-changing company has only just scratched the surface in terms of its vision for the future. Here, he joins Music Week to reflect on their revolutionary platform, the competition, changes in the global market and why gamification may hold the key to help the sector get even bigger...

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY PHOTOS: Will Grundy

Recently, ...