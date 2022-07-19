When David Furnish became Elton John’s manager in 2015, the pair had no idea they were setting in motion one of the most groundbreaking stories of the modern music business. Together with Rachael Paley, who joined Rocket Entertainment soon afterwards, they have created a new golden era for an artist already enshrined in pop history. After the managers’ Music Week Awards win, we meet the trio to find out how they did it and look ahead to what happens next... ...