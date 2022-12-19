Geoff Taylor’s departure from the BPI at the beginning of 2023 will signal the end of an era for the UK music industry. Over his near 16-year tenure, the former lawyer has worked to stamp out piracy, overseen the not inconsiderable fallout from the streaming revolution, steered the BRITs and dealt with all manner of political upheaval. It’s no exaggeration to say that our business would not be what it is without him. So, to mark the end of ...