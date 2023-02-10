In recent years, Hazel Savage has become something of a face for AI across the music business. As co-founder of Musiio, she is changing the game in tech, so much so that SoundCloud snapped up the company in May last year. To celebrate the achievements of the winner of the Entrepreneur Award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022, we meet Savage for a discussion that takes in technology, diversity and what’s next for the industry’s ...