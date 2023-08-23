When Phrased Differently scooped the Independent Publisher Of The Year trophy at the Music Week Awards in May, it was a crowning moment for Hiten Bharadia and his team. To mark the occasion, the songwriter, MD and founder reveals how he built the business from the ground up and holds court on A&R, diversity and the secret to going it alone in the music industry…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: LUDMILA MIHALINA

You can bet your house on Phrased ...