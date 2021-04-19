Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Insanity Group CEO Andy Varley

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Apr 19th 2021 at 5:11PM

It’s a few days after Tom Grennan’s album debuted at No.1, and Andy Varley is still buzzing about the chart result for his team.

“It was quite emotional for everybody, because we are such a family,” says Varley, CEO and founder of Insanity Group. “We all did FaceTime calls with Tom. But after two glasses of champagne, I fell asleep on the sofa by 8.30pm. So it was very different from the usual celebrations after a No.1.”

The label’s last ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021