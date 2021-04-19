It’s a few days after Tom Grennan’s album debuted at No.1, and Andy Varley is still buzzing about the chart result for his team.

“It was quite emotional for everybody, because we are such a family,” says Varley, CEO and founder of Insanity Group. “We all did FaceTime calls with Tom. But after two glasses of champagne, I fell asleep on the sofa by 8.30pm. So it was very different from the usual celebrations after a No.1.”

The label’s last ...