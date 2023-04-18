Before releasing What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020, Jessie Ware wanted to quit music altogether, but a new team and a pivot towards disco bangers changed everything for the singer, resulting in her most successful album yet. This month, she follows it up with That! Feels Good!, which is set to take her reinvention to another level. Here, joined by EMI and Fascination Management, the star opens up about her industry journey and talks pop, empowerment, podcasts and freedom…

WORDS: ...