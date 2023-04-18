Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Jessie Ware

by
Tuesday, Apr 18th 2023 at 6:44AM

Before releasing What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020, Jessie Ware wanted to quit music altogether, but a new team and a pivot towards disco bangers changed everything for the singer, resulting in her most successful album yet. This month, she follows it up with That! Feels Good!, which is set to take her reinvention to another level. Here, joined by EMI and Fascination Management, the star opens up about her industry journey and talks pop, empowerment, podcasts and freedom…

WORDS: ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023