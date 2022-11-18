Lewis Capaldi is behind one of the biggest success stories the UK music industry has seen in recent memory. Next year, he returns with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, a follow-up that is set to make a mockery of the notion of a difficult second album. This time, though, there’s much more to the story than heartfelt ballads and comedy high jinks. To launch the campaign, Music Week meets the Scottish superstar, plus team EMI and Wasserman ...