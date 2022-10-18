Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Interview: Louis Tomlinson

by
Tuesday, Oct 18th 2022 at 6:37AM

In the time since the pandemic forced the postponement of his first solo tour in 2020, Louis Tomlinson has written a new album and signed to a different label, marking the end of 12 years in the major system. On his heartfelt, guitar-heavy second record Faith In The Future, he is shooting for the stars by embracing going indie in every sense of the word. Music Week meets the singer, alongside BMG and Seven 7 Management, to talk about making ...

