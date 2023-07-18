Getting an audience with Melvin Benn during a busy festival summer is no easy feat, but in the wake of Festival Republic’s Music Week Awards win for Reading & Leeds 2022, the company’s MD knew that a celebration was in order. So, too, was an examination of the myriad issues facing the live business in 2023 and a discussion of Benn’s position as one of the sector’s public faces. Here, Music Week meets him to talk breaking talent, the grassroots ...