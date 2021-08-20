Since opening the doors at Hipgnosis Songs in 2018, Merck Mercuriadis has not stopped for a second. As the $2 billion company amasses catalogue after catalogue, ruffling feathers across the industry in the process, its founder continues to spread the message that he is offering songwriters a new alternative. Here, Music Week meets him to find out just how far his revolution can go...

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Caitlin Mogridge/Jill Furmanovsky

Talk is cheap, as they say, but Merck Mercuriadis ...