When Moe Bah and Kilo Jalloh started managing J Hus almost a decade ago, they had no idea that they would become high flying execs. Now, the pair run 5K Records and 2K Management and are basking in the glow of chart success for Hus and viral star Libianca, while their roster of artists and producers is making in-roads around the world. Here, Music Week meets the brothers to pick their brains on Black music, developing markets and the secret ...