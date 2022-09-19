Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week Interview: Reservoir founder & CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi

by
Monday, Sep 19th 2022 at 3:35PM

When it comes to breaking new ground in the music industry, few executives do it like Golnar Khosrowshahi. As founder of Reservoir, she is building an empire across publishing and records to rival any other in the business, with last year seeing her company become the first female-founded music firm on the US stock market. In the wake of Reservoir’s latest Music Week Awards win, we catch up with a true trailblazer to discuss deal-making, expansion and equality… ...

