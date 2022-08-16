Rina Sawayama is on a mission to change the music business for good, and the next phase of her masterplan is upon us. Already a pandemic breakout star and industry innovator, she is aiming for new heights with bombastic second album Hold The Girl. Music Week ventures into the eye of the storm with pop’s most provocative new voice, alongside label Dirty Hit and management team House Of Us, to tell a story of identity, growth and rebellion…

WORDS: ...