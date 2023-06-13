Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Round Hill Music CEO Josh Gruss

by
Tuesday, Jun 13th 2023 at 12:01PM

With a background in rock bands, the finance world and the US military, it’s fair to say Josh Gruss’ path to the music world’s big leagues is a little out of the ordinary. His company, Round Hill Music, is at the forefront of the publishing business, representing works recorded by Celine Dion, Wilson Pickett, Alice In Chains, and more. Here, the CEO talks catalogue, publishing and lays out his vision for the future of the industry…

WORDS: JAMES ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023