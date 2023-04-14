The Music Week Interview: Safiya Lambie-Knight

Safiya Lambie-Knight is a year into her role as head of music for the UK & Ireland at Spotify, and she is already making her mark. Here, Music Week meets the executive during a busy time for the streaming giant to uncover her vision, hear what Spotify can do to boost emerging domestic talent and find out why she’ll never stop fighting for a fairer playing field for artists and executives alike…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Spotify’s new head of music for the UK & Ireland has a clear goal in mind and she wastes no time in spelling it out to Music Week.

“I want to build a space for under-represented voices,” says Safiya Lambie-Knight, pointedly. She has been in her new role at Spotify – which launched a $100 million Creator Equity Fund to support marginalised groups in 2022 – for a year, and she lights up when she talks about the ways in which it is reaching out to all areas of the music industry.

“We have the programmes like Glow, for LGBTQIA+ people, Equal, which is for women creators, and Frequency, our programme for Black creators,” she says, settling quickly into her first in-depth sit down with Music Week at Spotify’s London HQ. “I think it’s so important that we embed that thinking into the day-to-day of what we do and how we make decisions as a team.”

Reporting to UK boss Tom Connaughton, Lambie-Knight took on the head of music role from Music Week Women In Music Award winner Sulinna Ong, who moved to LA to become Spotify’s global head of editorial at the beginning of last year. It was a natural step up. Music has always been a constant for Lambie-Knight, whose father was a sound engineer.

“I’m Caribbean, so carnival and things like that are a really important part of my heritage and my life,” she says.

Ever since she broke into the business, those passions have driven her work. Lambie-Knight has been part of the Spotify team for over four years – playing a key role in the growth of playlist brands such as Who We Be – and has been in the industry for 13, starting her career at West One Music before moving to Lucid and then Vevo. She joined Spotify as a genre specialist with a remit to “build out our strategy around UK hip-hop, rap, R&B, Afrobeats, dancehall and everything in between”. She then went on to lead the artist & label partnerships team in the UK and Ireland, spending just 10 months in that role before taking her current one, where she heads up a team of 19.

“The most important thing to me is the team and the space I’m helping to create for the next generation,” Lambie-Knight smiles. She believes that the team she’s building can impact not just the rest of the company, but the wider business too.

“It’s really important for the [whole] music industry,” she continues. “I like helping artists, I like people to feel like they’re supported by the work that we do and the same applies to the team. For me, it’s really about building that space.”

Being a figurehead for Spotify in the UK and Ireland is still something of a novelty for the executive, but now her work is there for all to see.

“I’ve always been very much a behind-the-scenes person,” admits the executive, who seeks respite from her phone by indulging in her passion for cooking. “I’m an introvert and I don’t really like attention, so I’ve always really been focused on doing the work, getting things done and helping people.”

Lambie-Knight’s career has two main strands running through it: uncovering new talent and campaigning for a more equal music industry. In recent years, she has become more and more prominent as an advocate for change. She was inducted into the Music Week Women In Music Awards Roll Of Honour in 2020 and is proudly associated with Carla Marie Williams’ Girls I Rate project. Also in 2020, she starred on the cover of Music Week alongside Williams, Shola Ama, Nao and Adele White in a celebration of Black women in the industry.

“It’s always been a challenge,” Lambie-Knight says. “We talk about building equitable spaces for diverse people a lot, but everybody’s journey is different, you have to listen and people have different needs. The hardest thing is when you are just trying to fit into an existing model for companies and leadership roles. There are definitely more Black women in senior positions now, but there’s still a way to go. It still feels like a battle.”

Before we get stuck into all things Spotify, Lambie-Knight issues a rallying cry to her peers in the business.

“If you’re in these roles, you’re still a person that has to identify the next [challenge] and tell people and be really clear,” she affirms. “Things have changed, but not drastically enough that we can stop talking about this, it still has to be at the top of everybody’s agenda.”

Spotify has, of course, also been very high on the music industry’s agenda since it was formed in 2006, and our conversation with Lambie-Knight falls during a busy week. Rosalía has just been unveiled as the latest artist (following on from Drake) whose logo will feature on shirts worn by FC Barcelona, just one strand of the mega sponsorship deal that was struck in March last year.

“The deal has had a real positive impact,” says Lambie-Knight. “It has allowed us to support artists’ releases using the screens at the stadium, which is really exciting, especially for UK artists to get that visibility.”

We speak the day before Spotify’s latest Stream On event in LA, at which founder and CEO Daniel Ek led a presentation that unveiled a raft of changes in support of its aim to nurture “even more creators across new formats”.

Along with a revamp of the app and the news that Spotify has surpassed 500 million monthly active users came a new edition of Spotify’s Loud & Clear report. It revealed that, as of 2022, Spotify’s all-time payouts to the industry are approaching $40 billion (both recording and publishing royalties). According to the report, Spotify accounts for more than 20% of global recorded music revenue, while the number of artists generating $1m, as well as those generating $10,000+, has more than doubled over the past five years.

As the debate around remuneration continues to rage, Ek’s keynote underlined Spotify’s commitment to helping creators “establish a career, thrive and grow”.

Lambie-Knight echoes his sentiments.

“The amount of music being released now is a big challenge for the whole industry,” she says. “We’re offering more opportunities to creators to make content and, for my team, it’s doing that within the evolution of Spotify as a whole. When people are about to release an album, project or song, we want to be at the forefront of their minds. We want them to feel like they can come to us.”

In turn, Lambie-Knight believes more artists will equal more Spotify users. The company hit the 200 million paid subscriber mark at the end of last year.

“Daniel Ek has said he wouldn’t rule out an increase [in prices], so we could expect that at some point in the future,” says Lambie-Knight. “The UK and Ireland is a mature market, so we need to think about doing things that will differentiate us. My team’s job is to connect the audience to the artists and I think subscriber growth is a really strong indicator of the appetite that exists for those artists.”

With that, it’s time to delve deeper into Lambie-Knight’s vision for Spotify, talk new music, genre, diversity and the fight for fairness…

You’ve been in your new role for a year now. What impact do you think you’ve made so far?

“I joined Spotify in a very different role. But I was able to see the elements of the team and how everybody worked. I also worked really closely with Sulinna [Ong] when she was building the team. So, in terms of the team I now lead, I’ve had a part to play in quite a lot of their journeys. I feel quite lucky that I’ve inherited a team that I’ve helped to build. I’m really passionate about diversity, and we work with a lot of different artists, managers, labels and people across the industry, so cementing thinking about diversity into our vision is really important. Embedding that culture has been really important to me.”

Sulinna has a high profile. How does it feel to follow on from her?

“Sulinna is great. We still talk regularly and I learned a huge amount from her. But it’s about making a role your own, and we are quite different characters. I’ve been in the industry for just over 13 years, across all different parts of it. Now, what’s interesting is that a lot of people I have been on this journey with are now in different parts of the industry, at labels and things. But I will continue to make the role my own.”

Speaking of former Spotify execs working at labels, Austin Daboh is EVP at Atlantic. Could you ever foresee a similar path for yourself?

“The future of the music industry is a really interesting thing. I think that roles have diversified quite a lot recently and things will continue to shift. I really enjoy seeing how it all works together and, while I like to consider the role Spotify plays within the wider landscape, I think it’s interesting to see what opportunities exist. Obviously, streaming has been such an integral part of the past few years. And for me, going from Vevo to Spotify, I’ve been in both video and audio. I work so closely with labels and I really enjoy that side of it, but I really enjoy being in tech as well.”

How would you rate the work Spotify has done since you first joined?

“When I started, I learned a lot in terms of under-served genres and under-served voices on the platform. The work that we did in UK rap from the early days was really important. We built out the Who We Be brand, which included Who We Be Live and podcasts and things like that. I think that has been really important because it’s become part of our team and everything that we do. That has been important in thinking about how we can support other under-served genres and voices, because there’s work to be done.”

Does Spotify’s increasing activity with podcasts pose a threat to its ability to champion music?

“Podcasts have always been part of our journey. Things like Who We Be Talks and Decode are important music-specific podcasts that mean we are able to tell artists’ stories, the things you might not get through music alone. So if we’re able to also support an artist in the podcast space, that always proves to be really interesting and insightful. Our goal is to be the biggest audio network and having multiple things on the platform doesn’t take away from music. The two aren’t fighting against each other.”

So you can use Who We Be as a model for other playlist brands?

“By being able to identify the things that are growing and evolving, where there are new audiences forming, that’s where we have to move more quickly. What we learned working on UK rap, we can now apply to other genres and identify where opportunities lie. Take dance music, for example: this year we’re thinking about what work we need to do to serve that audience correctly. The most important thing is doing things that are authentic, so we take our time to learn.”

Your playlists have played a big role for various breaking artists in recent years. Do you think it is harder to cut through now?

“Yes, and then there’s keeping people’s attention. There’s a lot more demand for artists to always be on, to become content creators, to do lots of things outside of making music. It becomes harder if that’s not what they want to do, or what their passion necessarily is. I think it becomes even harder because you’re constantly opening yourself up to people’s opinions. For young artists, that is probably quite difficult. Personally, I am not a huge fan of social media. I don’t really post because I’m firmly behind the scenes, and I like it that way. But I always look at artists and think it must be quite hard, especially at the start.”

Where is the next big UK breakthrough coming from, genre-wise?

“I would love it to be R&B. It’s diverse in terms of gender, there are a lot more women in R&B. So I would love it to be that we, as a music market, are able to help support that. Obviously, there are a lot of new artists like FLO who are having a really big year already. But there’s a lot of new and exciting talent in that space. I’m massively championing it.”

What can Spotify do to help more acts go mainstream?

“It takes a lot more time to really get there with artists these days. Our Radar project is just one part of what we do for emerging artists, possibly the most important. But it’s about the ongoing work, we don’t want it to be a moment in time. In the UK, we have a format called Radar First Listen, where we pick an artist every week to get a certain amount of support within New Music Friday and other relevant genre spaces. We’ve updated that so we’re featuring and supporting artists within more genre spaces and on playlist covers. We also have Fresh Finds, which is for independent artists, and we’ll be doing a campaign for the Our Generation playlist this year, too.”

How much do you think artists really need Spotify?

“A big part of our job is in educating people on what Spotify is and what it does. Part of that is in building trust and being able to show examples of the work that we do. We speak to a lot of managers about that very fact, like, ‘What do you want? What can we do? How can we partner with you? What do artists want to see from us?’ There are specific artists who are big champions of Spotify. Central Cee features a shot of him looking at his Spotify For Artists numbers in a music video, for example. And, genuinely, this is what artists do, this is how they engage with the platform. Central Cee has gone from Radar-level in 2021 to the cover of RapCaviar. Artists have a continual journey on the platform.”

But should artists be paid more by DSPs? It’s getting harder for them to establish a living, which in turn could mean that the industry becomes less open to people from all backgrounds…

“Our Loud & Clear report provides some of the most up-to-date information, because we really broke down all of the royalty systems and how everything works in the streaming economy and what Spotify’s part is within that. Also, there’s more music being released now than ever before, which is a challenge for the industry as a whole. When I started, 20,000 songs went live every day and now it’s 100,000. It’s a lot. So I think some of it is in transparency and information sharing and understanding what it means, rather than saying I think that anybody should do anything more or differently. It’s too complex, there are too many different levels of artists and too many different questions.”

In 2022, you launched the Creator Equity Fund to support creatives from historically marginalised groups. What tangible impact has it made so far?

“This year, we’re looking at opportunities to support both Glow and the Black community in the UK. We’ve done a lot of work already, but we can always do more. We’ve been partnered with Notting Hill Carnival since 2020, which sees us support them as a charitable organisation, and also [on platform] by amplifying the soundsystems and DJs within their ecosystem. Through the Fund, we will be able to amplify some of the work that we’ve historically done in those spaces and support different genres. A big part of the work in the UK will also go towards supporting genres that are not historically Black genres, like indie, for example, and seeing what we can do there.”

Can your work in diversity be a lesson to the rest of the business?

“The industry has always been very London-centric, so having people on your team who are not from London is a good start. We have a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds in the team, so when things are happening, when artists are growing out of different parts of the UK, we’re able to think about that. We’ve always had a commitment to doing things regionally, it’s a priority for us. We did a big partnership with Ireland Music Week in October last year, and we were the only streaming company to be part of that. I’m excited about the music coming out of Ireland, and looking at the emerging R&B popping out of places like Manchester and Birmingham is really exciting too.”

When you spoke to Music Week in 2020, you said that Black music hasn’t always been seen as a mainstream proposition. Has that changed?

“Rap has become way more mainstream, but there’s still a huge amount of work to do in other genres like R&B. I think there has been a shift for what would be considered traditionally Black music genres. There’s definitely been an influx of brand support. You also see it in the people who have been hired across other parts of the industry. The fact I have moved from my first role at Spotify to become head of music is a great example. But there’s more work to be done to support music and diversity and to create teams that are representative of the music.”

Do you think your trajectory makes you a role model?

“I’m really passionate about this, because I’ve grown up in this industry and it’s not been easy. What I want to create at Spotify, for my team, is a safe space where people feel listened to and heard. There have been times in my life where I’ve walked into a room and been made to feel it’s definitely not for me. I’m part of Girls I Rate and I’ve been a mentor for them. I did a talk for The Cat’s Mother last November with [co-founder] Natalie Wade. There were young women in the room who were all on their path to getting into the industry and just wanted to have a conversation and see someone who represented them.”

Does fighting for change in public ever take a toll?

“I have really enjoyed being able to help other people. Now I know I can use my experiences for making things better and be the person that will have those conversations with people at all levels and call things out. I’m not afraid to be that person, but it’s hard to say it doesn’t sometimes take a toll. Because there are things that happen on a regular basis and you sometimes think, ‘Why is this still happening?’ It’s about having to step in and have conversations with people who are maybe a little bit unaware or ignorant to things that perhaps don’t affect them. The thing is, this is my life, it’s not just my job. I think a lot of people forget that they can switch off parts of their work life in their personal time. But I am a Black woman, always. It’s not something that you forget about or take for granted. It’s an integral part of who I am.”

Finally, what do you want your legacy to be at Spotify?

“My team, and the work that we do for emerging artists. Having early conversations with artists like Jorja Smith and Arlo Parks has really helped shape what we do, and that won’t change. The way in which we select artists is really important, making sure that we’re always thinking about diversity. I want people to think of that when they’re making decisions, because it’s always important. I naturally think like that, but I want it to be embedded here.”