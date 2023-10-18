Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Sampha

by
Wednesday, Oct 18th 2023 at 6:04AM

When it comes to artist development, few acts can tell a story quite like Sampha. Since his internship at his record label, the elusive talent’s achievements include winning the Mercury Prize and working with a litany of stars including Drake, Solange and Kendrick Lamar. To mark the arrival of his second record Lahai, Music Week takes a trip into his world, alongside team Young, to talk life and death, collaboration and becoming a star…

WORDS: BEN ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023