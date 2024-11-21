Four years after partnering to form Frame Artists, Becci Abbott Black and Sophie Kennard are basking in the glow of success, thanks to a BRIT Award and first No.1 single for Chase & Status and the achievements of a burgeoning roster that houses Arielle Free, Effy, Mozey and more. Music Week meets the duo for a discussion that takes in management strategy, motherhood in the industry and the drum & bass boom…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

PHOTOS: BEN CARDEN-JONES

Frame Artists, say ...