Having reclaimed its crown in the Live Music Promoter category at this year’s Music Week Awards, Kilimanjaro Live is at the peak of its powers. That said, the company’s founder and CEO Stuart Galbraith is in no mood to bask in the afterglow. Here, he updates on his fight for fairness across the sector and talks expansion, sustainability, new talent and the small matter of plotting Ed Sheeran’s return to the global stage...

