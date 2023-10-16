Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: Stuart Galbraith

by
Monday, Oct 16th 2023 at 4:20PM

Having reclaimed its crown in the Live Music Promoter category at this year’s Music Week Awards, Kilimanjaro Live is at the peak of its powers. That said, the company’s founder and CEO Stuart Galbraith is in no mood to bask in the afterglow. Here, he updates on his fight for fairness across the sector and talks expansion, sustainability, new talent and the small matter of plotting Ed Sheeran’s return to the global stage... 

WORDS: PAUL STOKES      PHOTOS: ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023