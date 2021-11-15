Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Music Week interview: Sulinna Ong

by
Monday, Nov 15th 2021 at 12:00PM

Next year, Sulinna Ong will leave her position as Spotify’s head of music for the UK & Ireland to take up a new post in LA as global head of editorial. Fittingly, her promotion was announced on the very same day that she was crowned Music Champion at this year's Music Week Women In Music Awards. Here, we discuss her success so far, her company's plans to break new acts, plus diversity, DCMS, computer games and much more... ...

