Next year, Sulinna Ong will leave her position as Spotify’s head of music for the UK & Ireland to take up a new post in LA as global head of editorial. Fittingly, her promotion was announced on the very same day that she was crowned Music Champion at this year's Music Week Women In Music Awards. Here, we discuss her success so far, her company's plans to break new acts, plus diversity, DCMS, computer games and much more... ...