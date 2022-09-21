The last time The 1975 released an album, the controversial chart-topping band nearly imploded for good. Returning revitalised two years on with Being Funny In A Foreign Language, they have rediscovered their identity and made a pop-heavy guitar album that is set to confound expectations all over again. To hear its story and look ahead to what promises to be another rollercoaster campaign, Music Week meets band leader Matthew Healy, plus his manager and Dirty Hit label boss Jamie ...