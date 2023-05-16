Some artists have it easy in pop music, but things haven’t always been so simple for Tom Grennan, who has taken the long way round on his breakthrough journey. But the numbers don’t lie and, ahead of his third album What Ifs & Maybes, the singer stands on the precipice of stardom. Music Week meets him, alongside Insanity Records and Various Artists Management, to tell a story that underlines the power of persistence, ambition and all-out focus...

WORDS: ...