When Andreea Gleeson left the world of retail behind to join TuneCore in 2015, she could scarcely have imagined the impact she would have on the music industry. Here, the CEO and Music Week Women In Music Awards winner reflects on her work as a champion of both independence and equality, extols the virtues of DIY culture and unveils her plan to grow TuneCore’s disruptive influence ever further...

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: MARCUS LEWIS

New York City’s CBGB ...