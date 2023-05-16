Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Music Week Interview: TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson

by
Tuesday, May 16th 2023 at 4:17PM

When Andreea Gleeson left the world of retail behind to join TuneCore in 2015, she could scarcely have imagined the impact she would have on the music industry. Here, the CEO and Music Week Women In Music Awards winner reflects on her work as a champion of both independence and equality, extols the virtues of DIY culture and unveils her plan to grow TuneCore’s disruptive influence ever further...

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY      PHOTOS: MARCUS LEWIS 

New York City’s CBGB ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023