The Nashville Anthem: Exploring the UK's growing love affair with country music

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 19th 2024 at 1:40PM

Each year, the UK’s love affair with country music grows bigger and bigger. Ahead of next month’s blockbuster C2C Festival, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern and VP of international relations and development Milly Olykan join Music Week to talk about the genre’s rapid global growth and challenges, plus the CMA’s crucial role in proving naysayers wrong…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY  PHOTOS: John Russell, Country Music Association, Inc.

The legendary Grand Ole Opry is an American institution. Airing from Nashville, ...

