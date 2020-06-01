Your site will load in 16 seconds
The new abnormal: how Covid-19 will change the concert business

James Hanley

Monday, Jun 1st 2020 at 12:20PM

Somewhere, in an alternate reality, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are preparing to headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary. Guns N’Roses, The Killers and Green Day are packing out stadiums across the land. My Chemical Romance are gearing up for their second coming and Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi are reaching new peaks, heralding another glorious British summer for live music.

Back in the real world, however, the UK is entering its fourth month without tours, compounded by a venue ...

