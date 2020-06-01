Somewhere, in an alternate reality, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are preparing to headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary. Guns N’Roses, The Killers and Green Day are packing out stadiums across the land. My Chemical Romance are gearing up for their second coming and Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi are reaching new peaks, heralding another glorious British summer for live music.

Back in the real world, however, the UK is entering its fourth month without tours, compounded by a venue ...