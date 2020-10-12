The boss of The O2 has backed the live business to rebound from the “biggest challenge in our lifetime” after the premier London arena confirmed plans to host its first concert in more than eight months.

The venue’s capacity will be reduced from 20,000 to 4,700 when it reopens with a socially distanced gig by Squeeze on December 5.

Steve Sayer, The O2’s VP and general manager, told Music Week the show could set the wheels in motion for a ...