The boss of The O2 has backed the live business to rebound from the “biggest challenge in our lifetime” after the premier London arena confirmed plans to host its first concert in more than eight months.
The venue’s capacity will be reduced from 20,000 to 4,700 when it reopens with a socially distanced gig by Squeeze on December 5.
Steve Sayer, The O2’s VP and general manager, told Music Week the show could set the wheels in motion for a ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now