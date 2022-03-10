As the station turns 20, Samantha Moy, Jeff Smith and Lauren Brennan talk breaking acts, taking risks and the 6 Music Festival’s return...

BBC Radio 6 Music bosses have spoken about the power of the network for helping to break artists.

The digital station is marking its 20th anniversary this month and its curated festival will return from April 1-3. The line-up of dozens of acts in Cardiff includes Little Simz, Idles, Bloc Party, Self Esteem and ...