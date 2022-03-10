Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The rule of 6: BBC Radio 6 Music targets growth by championing alternative genres

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Thursday, Mar 10th 2022 at 5:59PM

As the station turns 20, Samantha Moy, Jeff Smith and Lauren Brennan talk breaking acts, taking risks and the 6 Music Festival’s return...

BBC Radio 6 Music bosses have spoken about the power of the network for helping to break artists.

The digital station is marking its 20th anniversary this month and its curated festival will return from April 1-3. The line-up of dozens of acts in Cardiff includes Little Simz, Idles, Bloc Party, Self Esteem and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022