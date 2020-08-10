Moses Boyd and Arlo Parks are two of the hottest names in independent music right now, so where better to start Music Week’s indie takeover special? Here, we meet the pair in London to discuss their art, their position in the scene and to unpick the highs and lows of 2020 so far...
Moses Boyd picks Bob Marley And The Wailers as he takes a turn in front of Music Week’s camera. The sound seeps from the stereo and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now