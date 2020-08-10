Moses Boyd and Arlo Parks are two of the hottest names in independent music right now, so where better to start Music Week’s indie takeover special? Here, we meet the pair in London to discuss their art, their position in the scene and to unpick the highs and lows of 2020 so far...

Moses Boyd picks Bob Marley And The Wailers as he takes a turn in front of Music Week’s camera. The sound seeps from the stereo and ...