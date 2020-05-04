Many recording studios are facing the risk of closure within weeks as the lockdown continues in the UK, according to new research.

Studios contacted by Music Week confirmed that recording work had halted during the pandemic and they are anxiously awaiting the next round of government guidance on restrictions due May 7.

“We’ve spent 12 years building a very successful studio, and then suddenly the rug has been pulled from underneath us,” said Jasmin Lee, MD of Dean St Studios ...