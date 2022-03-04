Kojey Radical has been one of the most progressive UK hip-hop artists for some years now, but with his long-awaited debut full-length Reason To Smile, he is poised to elevate his craft to a new level. Music Week meets the MC, plus A-List Management and Atlantic Records, to find out their plans to spread his powerful, revolutionary message like never before...

WORDS: THOMAS HOBBS

I had so much stress that I got bad alopecia right before I started making this ...