Since dropping her smash hit Water, Tyla has been rising fast: breaking records, notching up awards nominations and even winning her first Grammy. And for her next act? Sony’s new prodigy is set to release her debut album. Here, we speak to the star – alongside Africa Creative Agency’s Colin Gayle, We Make Music’s Brandon Hixon, Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis, plus Since ’93/RCA UK’s Glyn Aikins – to hear how a young singer from Johannesburg is taking ...