Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The year Dotty: Ashley "Dotty" Charles - The Music Week interview

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Nov 16th 2020 at 6:03PM

What did you do during the global pandemic?

For Ashley “Dotty” Charles, the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have been no barrier to positive, life-changing events. As well as her new presenting job at Apple Music’s revamped radio station, she’s published a book about the perils of social media, launched a podcast and won a prestigious ARIAs award for her BBC 1Xtra breakfast show.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have an incredible new beginning in what has been such an ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020