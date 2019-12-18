If the golden rule of nostalgia is to never outstay your welcome, then the Spice Girls have it down to a tee.
As with their last reunion a decade ago, The Spice World 2019 tour was the UK’s most successful music event of the year – and left the Great British public begging for more.
“It was a brilliant few weeks,” beams lead promoter Simon Moran of SJM Concerts, speaking to Music Week. “The production was absolutely spectacular and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now