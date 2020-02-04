How many new acts get to play to half a million people?
Well, rising pop-Americana duo The Luck did, via the magic of live streaming platform Twitch. No wonder they’re being credited with the “lightbulb moment” that has helped make the company ever more attractive and effective as an artist promotion tool. Owned by Amazon subsidiary Twitch Interactive and launched in 2011, Twitch has made its primary mark as a streaming video game portal. The company claims average daily visitors ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now