If you’re looking for a Christmas after-dinner game this festive season, why not ask your guests what Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Little Mix, Lil Nas X, Ava Max, Caravan Palace and Regard all have in common.
If your guests are in the music industry, however, they will almost certainly know the answer: all of them – and many more artists besides – have been given a significant boost this year by Instagram and/or TikTok.
Other platforms are available, of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now