In more ways than one, The Raven Age are no ordinary rock outfit and, with the release of their third album Blood Omen, the world is about to find out why. Here, the band – plus Dan Wright and Dave Shack of Phantom Music Management and Music For Nations boss Julie Weir – tell their story and discuss the art of taking heavy music to the masses…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: JOHN McMURTRIE

Every band needs a ...