Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

"This is bigger than us... This band belongs to the world": Inside Linkin Park's monumental return

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Nov 15th 2024 at 7:02AM

As a band who have sold over 100 million records, Linkin Park’s return is one of the biggest music stories of 2024. Not least because their eighth studio album, From Zero, is their first since the tragic passing of their iconic vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. Here, Music Week meets the new line-up of the band, plus Warner Records and management firm Machine Shop Entertainment, to lift the lid on their bold next chapter…

WORDS: JAMES HICKIE   PHOTOS: JAMES ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024