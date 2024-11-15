As a band who have sold over 100 million records, Linkin Park’s return is one of the biggest music stories of 2024. Not least because their eighth studio album, From Zero, is their first since the tragic passing of their iconic vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017. Here, Music Week meets the new line-up of the band, plus Warner Records and management firm Machine Shop Entertainment, to lift the lid on their bold next chapter…

WORDS: JAMES HICKIE PHOTOS: JAMES ...