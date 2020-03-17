AWAL, emo-pop maverick Lauv is out to prove that music industry traditions need not last forever. Music Week hears their masterplan...

Three years ago, Steve Bursky walked into Soho House in Los Angeles for a meeting that would have serious consequences. He was there to see a young singer, songwriter and producer from San Francisco named Ari Leff, with the intention of signing him to his company, Foundations Management. Their encounter was the first step in building a partnership they ...