Think you know Jake Bugg? Think again. The rock troubadour has stepped outside of his comfort zone on imminent fifth album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning – uniting with some of the hottest songwriters in the world like Steve Mac and Ali Tamposi for his first outing on RCA Records. Here, the prolific singer/songwriter, label boss David Dollimore and longtime manager Keith Armstrong offer Music Week a glimpse into the surprising next phase of a unique voice in British music... ...