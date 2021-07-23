Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Through the looking glass: Jake Bugg, David Dollimore and Keith Armstrong on the next phase

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Jul 23rd 2021 at 11:56AM

Think you know Jake Bugg? Think again. The rock troubadour has stepped outside of his comfort zone on imminent fifth album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning – uniting with some of the hottest songwriters in the world like Steve Mac and Ali Tamposi for his first outing on RCA Records. Here, the prolific singer/songwriter, label boss David Dollimore and longtime manager Keith Armstrong offer Music Week a glimpse into the surprising next phase of a unique voice in British music...   ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021