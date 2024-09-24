From supercharging hits and fanbases around the world, to its high-profile dispute with Universal Music Group and more, TikTok has rarely been out of the news in 2024. And there have been big changes for its UK music team, too. Here, we get to know music partnerships manager Alice Razack…

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD PHOTOS: ANDY TYLER

As you worked on Charli XCX’s Brat campaign, how did TikTok help the record take off to the extent it has? ...