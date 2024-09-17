Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

TikTok Boom: Nichal Sethi on SoundOn, longevity after virality and UK breakthroughs

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 17th 2024 at 6:00PM

From supercharging hits and fanbases around the world, to its high-profile dispute with Universal Music Group and more, TikTok has rarely been out of the news in 2024. And there have been big changes for its UK music team, too. Here, we get to know Nichal Sethi, head of SoundOn, EMEA… 

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD      PHOTOS: ANDY TYLER

How has SoundOn delivered on its pledge to empower undiscovered artists?

“We’ve been lucky enough to launch the careers of some ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024