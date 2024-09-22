Your site will load in 16 seconds
TikTok Boom: Sheema Siddiqi on TikTok's #AltMusic campaign and protecting artists

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Sep 22nd 2024 at 5:04PM

From supercharging hits and fanbases around the world, to its high-profile dispute with Universal Music Group and more, TikTok has rarely been out of the news in 2024. And there have been big changes for its UK music team, too. Here, we get to know music partnerships manager Sheema Siddiqi…

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD      PHOTOS: ANDY TYLER

You work on TikTok’s #AltMusic campaign, which has a focus on diversity. How do you see TikTok’s role in helping push things ...

