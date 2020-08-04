It was on February 18 this year that things finally began to change for superstar drill talent Unknown T.

Real name Daniel Lena, the rapper was released from prison after eight months, having been cleared of a murder charge. A photo he posted on Instagram showed him in the rain outside The Old Bailey, his face obscured underneath the furry hood of his customary parka. “Now back to work, back to life!” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Back in ...