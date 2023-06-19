On May 24, as Music Week was in the process of going to press, our industry lost a true icon. The entire music business was rocked by the news that Tina Turner had passed away aged 83 following a long illness, with tributes flooding in from superstar artists and executives alike. Here, to celebrate the life and incredible legacy of the Queen Of Rock’n’Roll, Music Week looks back on her career and gathers reflections from a host of top names. ...