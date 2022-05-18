Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tom Gray on his #BrokenRecord campaign, The Ivors, and his plans for the future.

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 4:13PM

Tom Gray’s music business journey began when his band Gomez lit up the late ’90s music scene. Now, having sparked debate with his #BrokenRecord bid to reform streaming, he is the new chair of the Ivors Academy, an influential position in the UK industry. Never one to mince his words, the musician and politically astute campaigner tells Music Week his plan for a fairer future…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY    PHOTOS: KENNY MCKRACKEN 

Politics, it has been said, is ...

